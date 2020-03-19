Samsung Galaxy A41 smartphone gets official

Samsung has launched a new smartphone in Japan, the Samsung Galaxy A41 and the handset comes with a 6.1 inch Full HD+ display.

The device is powered by a MediaTek MT6768 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A41 comes with a range of high end cameras that include a front facing 25 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the device there is a triple camera setup which is made up of one 48 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel camera and a 5 megapixel camera. The handset also comes with a 3500 mAh battery and it will retail for 37,224 Yen in Japan which is about $340 at the current exchange rate.

Source Tizen Help

