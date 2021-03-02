Samsung Galaxy A32 Indian pricing revealed

The Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone launched recently, the handset should be headed to India soon and now we have some details on its pricing.

The Galaxy A32 will apparently retail for INR 21,999 which is about $300, this is for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model.

The handset comes with an octa core processor and it has a choice of 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The device features a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED displays with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Other specifications on the handset include a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide, 5 megapixel depth and 5 megapixel macro cameras, there is also a 5000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A32 (4G, Mediatek Helio G80) is going on sale in India on March 5th. I’ve got my hands on the pricing. It will cost Rs. 21,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant. Do you like the price? #GalaxyA32 #Samsung pic.twitter.com/YPNNw49FdM — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 2, 2021

Source Source Ishan Agarwal, Sammobile

