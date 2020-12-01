Samsung Galaxy A32 5G press shots leaked

We previously saw the design of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone in some photos from a case manufacturer and now some press shots of the handsets have been leaked.

The new photos of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G are from @Onleaks and they were posted on Voice and give us a look at the design of the handset.

The handset is rumored to come with three rear cameras, a 48 megapixel main camera and 2 megapixel depth camera, there are no details on the third camera as yet.

As soon as we get some more information on the full specifications on this new Android smartphone, we will let you guys know.

Source Voice

