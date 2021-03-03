Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is now available in India and the handset retails for INR 21,999 which is about $300 at the current exchange rate.

The device comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED displasy with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A32 4G comes with an octa core processor and it has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage. There is also a microSD card slot which takes up to a 1TB card.

The device comes with a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide, 5 megapixel depth and 5 megapixel macro cameras. It will be available in a choice of colors including, black, white, blue and violet.

