Samsung Galaxy A32 4G launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is now available in India and the handset retails for INR 21,999 which is about $300 at the current exchange rate.

The device comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED displasy with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A32 4G comes with an octa core processor and it has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage. There is also a microSD card slot which takes up to a 1TB card.

The device comes with a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide, 5 megapixel depth and 5 megapixel macro cameras. It will be available in a choice of colors including, black, white, blue and violet.

Source GSM Arena

