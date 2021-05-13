Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G spotted on Google Play Console

We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G smartphone for some time and now the handset has appeared on the Google Play Console.

The device is listed with a MediaTek MT633 , this is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it will also come with 4G of RAM.

The listing has also revealed that the handset will come with 4GB of RAM and it will feature Android 11, itr will come with a range of storage options.

These are the only details we know about the handset so far, as soon as we get some more information on the device, including a full list of specifications, we will let you guys know.

Source Mysmartprice

