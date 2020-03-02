Samsung Galaxy A11 press render leaked

A press render of the new Samsung Galaxy A11 smartphone has been leaked, the handset can be seen in the photo above.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.2 inch display with a HD+ resolution and it will be powered by a Samsung Exynos processor.

The handset will apparently comes with 3GB of RAM as standard there is expected to be another model with 4GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A11 will either come with a 5,000 mAh battery or a 4,000 mAh battery and it will have a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there will be an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there will be a triple camera setup. The triple rear cameras will include a 13 megapixel main camera, plus a 5 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera.

Source Android Headlines, 91 Mobiles, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals