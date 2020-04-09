Samsung Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A21 launching in the US

A well as the new Galaxy A71 5G and A51 5G, Samsung also revealed that it will launch the Samsung Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A21 smartphones in the US.

The new Samsung Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A21 smartphones will go on sale in the US this summer and the A11 will cost $179.99 and the A21 $249.99.

The U.S. launch of the 2020 A series starts with the availability of the Galaxy A01 and A51 on April 9 at select carriers, retailers – either online or through in-store pick-up – and on Samsung.com[2]. Later this summer, Samsung will launch additional Galaxy A series devices, including the Galaxy A11, A21, A51 5G and A71 5G, each packed with premium innovations typically reserved for flagship devices, and available at a range of accessible price points.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy A11 and Samsung Galaxy A21 smartphones at the link below.

Source Samsung, Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals