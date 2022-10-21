Samsung Galaxy A04e smartphone unveiled

The Samsung Galaxy A04 smartphone was launched back in august and now Samsung has launched a new version of the handset, the Samsung Galaxy A04e.

The Samsung Galaxy A04e comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor and it comes with a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of three different storage options, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB and the device also comes with a micro SD card slot for extra storage.

The Galaxy A04e smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and the handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

The Galaxy A04e will come in a choice of three colors, copper, black, and light blue, as yet there are no details on how much the handset will retail for or when it will go on sale.

