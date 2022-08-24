Samsung Galaxy A04 smartphone unveiled

We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy A04 smartphone for some time, the handset is now official.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V Display which features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by an octa-core processor and it will come with a choice of 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of included storage. There is also a microSD card slot that can take up to a 1TB card.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features Android 12 and One Core UI 4.1.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for taking photos and recording videos there is also a secondary 2-megapixel depth camera.

You can find out more details about the new Galaxy A04 smartphone at the link below, as yet there are no details on when the handset will go on sale or how much it will cost.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

