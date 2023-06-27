Samsung Freestyle EV9 Edition launched

Samsung has launched a new version of their Freestyle portable screen, the Samsung Freestyle EV9 Edition, and the display is launching to celebrate the launch of the Kia EV9 SUV, more details are below.

‘The Freestyle EV9 Edition ‘ is a dedicated skin that embodies the digital pattern lighting grille of Kia SUV EV9 ‘s signature color Ocean Matte Blue , completing a design that is consistent with the EV9 .

In particular , The Freestyle can be charged directly from the Kia SUV EV9, so you can enjoy special entertainment anywhere with the SUV optimized for outdoor activities such as camping and car parking .

The Freestyle rotates 180 degrees to freely display the screen at any desired angle , and can display a screen up to 100 inches (254 cm ) in the desired space .

The package box reflects the product philosophy of Samsung Electronics and Kia EV9 , which pursue sustainable solutions by using recycled paper, kraft paper, and soybean oil ink .

The Freestyle EV9 Edition can be purchased using ‘ Kia Members Points ‘ from the Kia Members Car & Life Mall EV9 brand collection , and comes with a dedicated case .

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Freestyle EV9 Edition over at the Samsung website at the link below, the device will be available in Korea, and it will come in one color OCean Matte Blue which is the same color as the Kia EV9.

Source Samsung



