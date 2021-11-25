Samsung Free app gets new podcasts with Listen Tab

Samsung has announced that its Samsung Free app with get a range of new podcasts with a new Listen Tab on the app.

The feature is launching on the Samsung Free app in various countries in Europe and this also includes the UK.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., today announced that the ‘Listen Tab’ has launched on Samsung Free, a one-stop app for entertainment. Available exclusively to Samsung Galaxy device owners, the Listen Tab gives customers access to a huge selection of top global and local podcasts, all for free and with just one swipe. With the Listen Tab, customers will have great podcasts right at their fingertips without the need to download an app.



The Listen Tab is designed to offer quick and easy access to Samsung Galaxy customers, allowing them to easily subscribe to their favorite shows. There is also a special curation section within the Listen tab, which will help Galaxy owners see what is new on the platform and trending podcasts which might appeal to them.

In collaboration with Acast and other great podcasting partners, listeners across multiple European countries will be able to have access to top podcasts from major channels and media companies such as CNN, Red Bull, The Guardian and The Economist, among others. The Listen Tab is populated with a huge range of podcast providers for free and without the need for additional subscriptions.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Free app over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

