Samsung explains about the Galaxy S23 design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones launched recently. There are three handsets in the lineup, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The handsets were recently shown off at MWC.

Now Samsung has revealed some information about the design of the handset and how the team behind the device developed the device.

The Samsung Galaxy S series is a product lineup built on the true essence of what premium design can be. For the Galaxy S23 series, we deliberated extensively on what elements would not only make for a great design, but also how they would impact the world at large. Since we are living in a time where resource circulation and eco-conscious activities are at the forefront of daily life, we feel, too, that designers should reflect these values in their designs as the world over shifts its priorities towards eco-consciousness. Our design approach actively incorporates these ideas by making bold design decisions and incorporating future-forward ideas.

Our approach can be summarized in the form of five goals. Firstly, we aim to “create essence” through our designs for ultimate user satisfaction. Secondly, we want to “create circularity” to increase resource circulation efforts across the entire product lifecycle from manufacturing through to use and disposal. Thirdly, we aspire to “create standardization” in order to streamline our designs and subsequently reduce resource waste and manufacturing costs, and fourthly, to “create longevity” for our products by extending their life cycles and building easily fixable designs. Finally, we aim to “create transparency” through clear communication on the metrics of our design processes with a focus on eco-conscious activities. All Samsung Galaxy designers are guided by these five goals.

