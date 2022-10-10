Samsung expands Tizen OS to other manufacturers

Samsung uses its Tizen OS in its range of Smart TVs and now the company has revealed that it will expand its software to other manufacturers.

Samsung is teaming up with a range of Smart TV brands which will include Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, Vispera, and others.

Samsung Electronics today announced a partnership with leading international ODM (Original Development Manufacturing) companies such as Atmaca, HKC and Tempo — a collaboration that will enable non-Samsung smart TV models to use Tizen OS for the first time. New TVs from Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, Vispera and other brands1 will be available in Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Türkiye and the United Kingdom this year,2 allowing more consumers to enjoy a premium smart TV experience enabled by Tizen, an open source OS for Samsung Smart TV.

The new smart TVs powered by Tizen follow the announcement of Samsung’s Tizen TV Platform Licensing program at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in 2021. The licensing program allows other TV brands to take advantage of Tizen OS, which provides industry-leading smart features, content discoverability tools, apps and modern user interface for the ultimate smart TV experience.

It will be interesting to see what these new partnerships offer and we are looking forward to seeing some of these new smart TVs powered by the Samsung Tizen OS.

Source Samsung



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals