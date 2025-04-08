Samsung Elevates Netflix with HDR10+

HDR10+ is an innovative high dynamic range (HDR) technology developed by Samsung to transform the way we experience visual content. Unlike standard HDR, HDR10+ dynamically adjusts brightness and contrast levels scene by scene, ensuring that every frame is displayed with optimal clarity and detail. This means richer contrast, deeper colors, and a more immersive viewing experience that stays true to the creator’s vision.

With Samsung’s latest announcement, Netflix viewers can now enjoy their favorite shows and movies in HDR10+ on compatible Samsung TVs and monitors. This integration brings a new level of realism and depth to Netflix’s growing library of HDR10+ content, making every scene feel more lifelike and cinematic. The collaboration between Samsung and Netflix aims to provide viewers with an unparalleled streaming experience, combining the best of both companies’ technologies and expertise.

HDR10+ technology takes into account the unique characteristics of each display device, optimizing the picture quality based on the device’s capabilities. This means that viewers can enjoy the best possible picture quality regardless of the specific Samsung TV or monitor they own, as long as it supports HDR10+. By adapting to the display’s strengths and limitations, HDR10+ ensures that every scene is displayed with the intended visual impact, preserving the artistic vision of the content creators.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung’s HDR10+ support for Netflix will be available on the company’s 2025 Neo QLED, OLED, and Lifestyle TVs, as well as 2025 and select 2024 monitor models. While pricing for these models has not yet been announced, Samsung’s Neo QLED and OLED TVs typically start at premium price points, reflecting their advanced technology and features. Additional models are expected to gain HDR10+ support in the future, ensuring a wider range of options for consumers.

The inclusion of HDR10+ support in Samsung’s high-end TV and monitor lineups demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing innovative technology to its customers. As more consumers seek out premium viewing experiences, the availability of HDR10+ on Samsung devices positions the company as a leader in the home entertainment market. With a range of TV and monitor models supporting the technology, Samsung aims to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its customer base, from casual viewers to dedicated cinephiles.

Specifications

The combination of HDR10+ technology and Netflix integration on Samsung devices offers a compelling proposition for consumers seeking the best in home entertainment. With dynamic scene-by-scene adjustments, HDR10+ ensures that every frame of Netflix’s content is displayed with optimal brightness and contrast, resulting in a more lifelike and engaging viewing experience. The expanded color gamut and improved contrast ratio of HDR10+ bring out the fine details and subtle nuances in each scene, making it easier for viewers to immerse themselves in their favorite shows and movies.

As the home entertainment landscape continues to evolve, Samsung remains at the forefront of technological advancements. The company’s dedication to research and development has resulted in groundbreaking features like HDR10+, which has the potential to redefine the way we consume visual media. By partnering with content providers like Netflix, Samsung is working to ensure that its customers have access to a wide range of high-quality, visually stunning content that showcases the full capabilities of their devices.

Looking ahead, Samsung’s ongoing investments in display technology and partnerships with industry leaders suggest an even more exciting future for home entertainment enthusiasts. As more content creators adopt HDR10+ and other advanced technologies, viewers can expect an ever-expanding library of visually stunning movies, shows, and other media to enjoy on their Samsung devices. With its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Samsung is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the home entertainment market for years to come.

