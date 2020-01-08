Samsung Digital Cockpit 2020 unveiled at CES

Samsung is showing off how its latest technology with 5G will be used in cars with its new Samsung Digital Cockpit 2020 which has been unveiled at this years Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The new Digitial Cockpit 2020 was developed by Samsung and Harman and it looks impressive from the photos.

Digital Cockpit 2020 is the third co-development between Samsung Electronics and HARMAN International, and combines Samsung’s telecommunications technologies, semiconductors and displays with HARMAN’s automotive expertise. The solution enables seamless two-way connections between the home, the office and all the other spaces that users may visit while providing personalized experiences and in-car infotainment. What’s more, smart features enabled through Bixby actively support the driver, further reinforcing safe driving.

Digital Cockpit 2020 incorporates eight displays inside the vehicle, as well as eight cameras. The solution utilizes Samsung Exynos Auto V9 SoC (System on Chip), a semiconductor for vehicle electronics, and Android 10, which allow for several features to be run at the same time.

