Samsung Built-In Fridges and Built-In Freezers launched

Samsung is launching its latest home products in the UK, the new Samsung Built-In Fridges and Built-In Freezers.

The new Samsung Built-In Fridges and Built-In Freezers use the company’s SpaceMax technology.

Incorporating Samsung’s SpaceMaxTM Technology in both the Built-In Fridges and Built-In Freezers means you can get plenty of space without compromising on performance. Thin walls ensure more space for food storage on the inside, while the outside dimensions stay the same. What’s more, with Total No Frost you can maintain an even temperature, preventing ice build and therefore saving you the hassle of defrosting and therefore time.

With SmartThings Energy also featuring in the Built-In Fridges and Freezers, users can track their energy usage with SmartThings Energy[1] and access energy tips on their smartphone. Keep an eye on the energy usage consumption of your SmartThings enabled Refrigerator in real-time and track changes month to month.

Other features include Optimal Fresh + where you can control the freshness of your food with two temperature zones. The Optimal Fresh + box can be used as one large drawer or split into two zones to store your meats separate from your veg, both at their ideal temperatures for maximum flavour.

There are a number of new models available in the new Samsung Built-In Freezers and Built-In Frridges range, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals