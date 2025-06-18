Samsung Brings Onyx Cinema LED to Europe at CineEurope

The Samsung Onyx Cinema LED is a groundbreaking display technology designed to redefine the movie-going experience. As the world’s first DCI-certified cinema LED screen, it delivers unparalleled visual quality with 4K resolution, HDR support, and frame rates of up to 120Hz. With peak brightness levels of 300 nits and true black levels, the Onyx ensures every scene is vivid, dynamic, and true to life. This innovation is set to elevate the standards of cinematic storytelling, offering audiences a more immersive and visually stunning experience.

The Onyx Cinema LED’s advanced technology surpasses traditional projector-based systems, eliminating common issues such as uneven brightness, color distortion, and pixelation. By using self-emitting LED pixels, the screen maintains consistent picture quality across its entire surface, ensuring viewers enjoy the same level of detail and clarity regardless of their seating position. Furthermore, the Onyx’s ability to display a wider color gamut and deeper contrast ratios brings films to life with unprecedented realism, drawing audiences deeper into the narrative.

Scalability and Reliability for Theaters

One of the standout features of the Samsung Onyx Cinema LED is its scalability. Available in four standard sizes—5, 10, 14, and 20 meters—it also offers flexible scaling options to fit various theater layouts. This adaptability allows cinema operators to maximize their space while maintaining exceptional image quality. Whether installed in a small art-house theater or a large multiplex, the Onyx delivers a consistent, high-quality viewing experience across all screen sizes.

Additionally, the Onyx is built for long-term performance, backed by the industry’s first 10-year warranty for cinema LED screens. This extended warranty not only ensures reliability but also reduces the total cost of ownership, making it a future-proof investment for theater owners. The Onyx’s durable design and energy-efficient LED technology minimize maintenance requirements and operating costs, allowing theaters to focus on providing an exceptional cinematic experience to their patrons.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Onyx Cinema LED is now available for European theaters following its debut at CineEurope 2025. Pricing will vary depending on the screen size and customization options chosen by theater operators. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Samsung directly for detailed pricing information and installation timelines. With its premium features and extended warranty, the Onyx represents a significant investment in the future of cinema.

As more theaters adopt the Onyx technology, it is expected to become increasingly accessible to a wider audience. Samsung is working closely with cinema operators to assist the transition to LED screens, offering technical support, training, and financing options to help theaters embrace this innovative technology. As the Onyx gains traction in the European market, it is poised to set a new standard for the global cinema industry.

HDR Collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios

Samsung’s collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios highlights the Onyx’s capabilities in HDR content. Pixar’s latest film, “Elio,” has been mastered in 4K HDR specifically for Onyx screens, ensuring audiences experience the highest levels of brightness and color fidelity. Pixar plans to continue mastering future films in HDR for Onyx-equipped theaters, further enhancing the cinematic experience.

This collaboration demonstrates the Onyx’s potential to transform the way films are created and presented. By working closely with content creators like Pixar, Samsung is fostering a new era of filmmaking that takes full advantage of the Onyx’s advanced capabilities. As more studios embrace HDR mastering for Onyx screens, audiences can expect a growing library of visually stunning content that pushes the boundaries of cinematic storytelling.

Additionally, Pixar is installing an Onyx screen at its California campus to support HDR content production and quality testing, underscoring the technology’s importance in modern filmmaking. This move not only validates the Onyx’s position as a leading cinema display technology but also highlights the growing demand for HDR content in the entertainment industry.

Specifications

Resolution: 4K

4K Frame Rate: Up to 120Hz

Up to 120Hz Brightness: Peak levels of 300 nits (87.6fL)

Peak levels of 300 nits (87.6fL) Screen Sizes: 5, 10, 14, and 20 meters with flexible scaling options

5, 10, 14, and 20 meters with flexible scaling options Warranty: 10-year warranty for cinema LED screens

10-year warranty for cinema LED screens HDR Support: Compatible with DCI HDR content

Summary

For those intrigued by the Samsung Onyx Cinema LED, other areas of interest might include advancements in HDR filmmaking, the future of LED technology in commercial spaces, and the growing trend of immersive entertainment experiences. As cinema technology continues to evolve, innovations like the Onyx are paving the way for a new era of storytelling that captivates audiences like never before.

The rise of HDR filmmaking, in particular, is a fascinating development that goes hand-in-hand with the adoption of LED cinema screens. As more content creators embrace the expanded color gamut and increased dynamic range offered by HDR, the Onyx becomes an essential tool for showcasing their work in its full glory. This synergy between content and technology is driving a new wave of cinematic innovation that promises to engage and inspire audiences in unprecedented ways.

Moreover, the success of the Onyx in the cinema industry may have far-reaching implications for other commercial applications. The advanced LED technology and modular design of the Onyx could be adapted for use in live events, theme parks, and other large-scale entertainment venues, offering new possibilities for immersive experiences that blur the line between the real and the virtual.

As the Samsung Onyx Cinema LED continues to make its mark in Europe and beyond, it is clear that this groundbreaking technology is not just changing the way we watch movies, but also redefining the very nature of visual storytelling. With its unrivaled picture quality, scalability, and long-term reliability, the Onyx is poised to become the new gold standard in cinema display technology, ushering in a bright future for the movie-going experience.

