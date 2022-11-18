Samsung Bixby voice assistant gets more language options

Samsung has announced that its Bixby voice-activated assistant is getting more language options, this will include Latin American Spanish.

Previously the only Latin American language that was supported by Bixby was Brazillian Portuguese, you can see more details below.

Bixby is a powerful, intelligent voice assistant that helps Samsung Galaxy users navigate their devices and organize their lives, just like a real-world personal assistant. It can help launch apps and settings, remember appointments and tasks and generally reduce everyday hassles. Bixby can even communicate with others by answering calls, composing messages and more.

Intelligence depends on the ability to understand and engage with commands, regardless of phrasing. Until now, South and Latin American users had to use European Spanish with Bixby. The new support for Latin American Spanish will let them use local dialects, accents and nuances for more natural interactions with their device.

Latin American Spanish support means even more Samsung Galaxy users can now rely on Bixby’s intelligence and convenience, particularly in the United States, the second-largest Spanish-speaking country and the region with the most Bixby users.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Bixby voice-activated assistant over at Samsung’s website at the link below, This feature will be headed to some devices this month and more next month.

Source Samsung





