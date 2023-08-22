Samsung Bespoke washing machines to get microplastic reduction features

Samsung has announced taught its Bespoke washing machines will get a new microplastic reduction feature and this will be available on all models that were produced after 2021, the feature will be available in Korea and in Europe.

Samsung Electronics will sequentially implement software updates in Korea and Europe during August that allow the use of the’Microplastic Reduction Course’ in’Bespoke Washing Machines’ produced after 2021.

Samsung Electronics first introduced a microplastic reduction course developed in collaboration with global outdoor brand Patagonia in Europe in October last year, and installed it in a new product in 2023 in Korea.

This course uses Samsung washing machine’s proprietary ‘EcoBubble’ technology to reduce cloth friction and reduce microplastic generation by up to 60%.

※ WF24CB****** model, microplastic reduction course and standard course comparison, 40 degrees, polyester hoodie 2kg fabric standard, microplastic generation test results by non-profit organization ‘Oceanwise’, may vary depending on actual use environment has exist.

The software update can be easily triggered automatically when the consumer accepts a push notification from the washing machine or SmartThings.

You can find out more information about these new microplastic reduction features that are coming to the Samsung Bespoke washing machines over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung



