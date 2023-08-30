Samsung BESPOKE AI Washer & Dryer Combo unveiled at IFA

Samsung unveiled a new device its its Bespoke range at IFA 2023, the Samsung BESPOKE AI Washer & Dryer Combo, and this new combo home device uses Digital Inverter Heat Pump technology.

“Samsung’s first BESPOKE AI™ Washer & Dryer Combo with Digital Inverter Heat Pump technology not only makes doing laundry much easier by providing hassle-free load transfer, but it also saves space,” said Junhwa Lee, EVP and Head of the Customer Experience Team of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “The laundry experience can now be more pleasant and easier, while also saving energy by AI Energy Mode in SmartThings Energy.”

The model allows users to save space in their homes as it takes up less space than installing two machines since it can finish a full laundry cycle in one machine. Consumers who strive to get more utility out of their living spaces can take advantage of the free space for other uses. Its simple and flat BESPOKE design blends harmoniously with the home’s interior space as well as any other appliances and pieces of furniture.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung BESPOKE AI Washer & Dryer Combo over at Samsaung’s website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals