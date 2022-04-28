Samsung announces first quarter 2022 financial results

Samsung has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, the company saw an increase in profits of 51 percent over the previous year.

Samsung reported revenue of KRW 77.78 trillion and an operating profit of KRW 14.12 trillion for the quarter, you can see more information below.

The Company posted a record consolidated revenue for the third straight quarter of KRW 77.78 trillion and operating profit of KRW 14.12 trillion, a 51% increase from a year earlier. The DX (Device eXperience) Division posted the highest revenue since 2013 while the DS (Device Solutions) Division reported a historical high for quarterly revenue.

The Memory Business achieved a record-high in quarterly sales for servers amid solid demand and results at the System LSI Business improved sequentially as prices increased. For the Foundry Business, demand was solid across all applications and the Company increased the portion of advanced processes.

SDC (Samsung Display Corporation) saw record first quarter results for mobile displays driven by strong sales at major smartphone customers, while for large displays the improvement of production yield of quantum-dot (QD) displays exceeded expectations.

The MX (Mobile eXperience) Business posted sequential increases in revenue and profitability thanks to strong sales of Galaxy S22 Ultra, positive responses to new, mass market 5G models and solid sales of Device Ecosystem products including tablets and watches. The Networks Business continued to expand overseas and met domestic 5G expansion needs.

You can find out more information about the Samsung first quarter 2022 financial results over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Image Credit: Babak

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals