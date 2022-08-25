Samsung and Prime Video to offer ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in 8K

Samsung has announced a new partnership with Prime Video for their new streaming show, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available in 8K on the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and there will be early access to some of the content before its release.

Samsung will be the first to offer series content in 8K resolution through a custom sneak peek with exclusive scenes. Viewers will have the opportunity to experience the epic journey in unimaginable depth and detail on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and “The Wall” 8K Micro LED displays. Opportunities for fans to access the exclusive 8K sneak peek will be announced soon.

“Collaborations such as this mark a major milestone in bringing 8K – the most premium display technology – to the forefront for viewers,” said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “For the first time, fans can experience the stunning imagery of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will launch on Prime Video on the 2nd of September, you can find out more details about the partnership between Samsung and Prime Video at the link below.

Source Samsung

