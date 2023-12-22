Samsung and Netflix team up on Squid Game

Samsung has announced a new partnership to bring Squid Game to Samsung Galaxy smartphones and also Samsung Smart TVs, Samsun g is now the official partner with Netflix for the new “Squid Game: The Trials.” pop up experience, more details below.

Fans of the Netflix mega-hit series “Squid Game” and “Squid Game: The Challenge” can now sign up for a one-of-a-kind experience that takes visitors through the iconic sets and lets them compete in games drawn from and inspired by the shows. The new “Squid Game: The Trials” is currently open to visitors to experience in Los Angeles and will run into the new year with plans to expand to various cities around the world.

“We are thrilled to partner with Netflix to offer industry-leading entertainment experiences,” said Cheolgi Kim, EVP & Head of Sales and Marketing of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Through Neo QLED 8K’s stunning picture quality, fans and participants will be able to immerse themselves in the environment and create unforgettable memories.”

“Squid Game: The Trials” takes advantage of Samsung’s cutting-edge TVs and Galaxy mobile devices across the individual games to provide the ultimate immersive experience. Participants will navigate the experiential zones surrounded by Samsung’s flagship Neo QLED 8K, 4K and The Frame, which are placed to enhance the intensity and excitement of the games.

You can find out more details about Samsung and Netflix and the new “Squid Game: The Trials” over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



