Samsung and Bottneuro AG working on Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Samsung has announced that it is working with Bottneuro AG, a Swiss medical startup on improving the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

Bottneuro AG is using the Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G Enterprise Edition to help with the diagnosis of the disease.

Samsung collaborated with Bottneuro AG, a Swiss MedTech startup dedicated to improving the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and to bring an innovative and enhanced diagnostic and treatment solution to patients. Bottneuro AG has chosen Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G Enterprise Edition hardware to store and record therapy data in the Bottneuro Solution.

Bottneuro AG’s technology identifies areas of the brain affected by the disease through 3D magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) imaging data. Once identified, these regions can be targeted and electronically stimulated with Miamind® neurostimulator technology. The Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G Enterprise Edition simplify handling the Bottneuro solution via a graphical interface.

Patients who suffer from dementia often experience reduced cognitive function in the early stages of the disease, making the need for finding a device that is easy to operate and understand imperative for Bottneuro AG. With its intuitive interface and usability, the Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G Enterprise Edition provided the optimal hardware for the Bottneuro solution

