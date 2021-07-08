Samsung has announced that it is adopting the OpenChain ISO (International Organization for Standardization) / IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) 5230:2020.

This is the first nternational standard for open source compliance. and Samsung is joining a range of companies who also support the standard.

“Samsung Electronics leads the adoption and use of open source technology to create innovative products,” said Seungbeom Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D Strategy Team at Samsung Electronics. “Underlying this are organizations and processes specifically established to safely and efficiently utilize open source. Our adoption of OpenChain ISO 5230 reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence in our field. Samsung Electronics is expected to enhance its credibility by receiving recognition for its capacity to utilize open source through this certification. We look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders around this standard.”

“Open source provides an unmatched platform for innovation,” said Shane Coughlan, General Manager of OpenChain. “To get the most out of this platform, the key is to have effective, efficient processes. OpenChain ISO 5230 delivers this for license compliance activities. We are delighted to welcome Samsung Electronics to our community of conformance. Their leadership in this area will help accelerate our mission throughout the supply chain.”

You can find out more details about Samsung and 6heir OpenChain ISO over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

