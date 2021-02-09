Samsung adds more accessibility features to its Smart TVs

Samsung recently announced that it was adding a range of accessibility features to its Smart TVs and now it has announced some more.

The company is adding a new Sign Language Zoom Feature, a Seperate Closed Caption feature that allows you to choose where to place the caption on your display and also multi output audio.

A television is a portal that can connect us to the world. As the amount of diverse content users have access to continues to grow, the range of entertainment they can access through their TVs is also expanding. Yet despite this innovation, for those who are hard of hearing, the deaf, people with low vision and the blind, accessing basic TV features like sound controls and screen settings can still prove challenging.

Following the first installment in our series on accessibility in Samsung TVs, Samsung Newsroom looked at the company’s exclusive accessibility features for those who are hard of hearing and the deaf.

