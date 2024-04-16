Samsung 98 Inch Crystal 4K TV Launched For $3,999.99

Check out the Samsung 98 Inch Crystal 4K TV (DU9000)—it’s a total game-changer. Standing in front of this gigantic screen, you feel like you’ve stepped into a new world where every detail pops with incredible clarity. The massive 98-inch display shows just how committed Samsung is to giving you a top-notch viewing experience, turning your living room into the best spot for movie nights.

“Just a few years ago, 65” TVs were considered ‘big.’ Today, people want even bigger screens. In fact, the number of 98” TVs sold across the industry has grown nearly 15 times since last year,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President of Home Entertainment, Samsung Electronics America.

“Not all large screens are created equal though. With Samsung, you can count on leading picture quality with advanced connectivity built right in, plus added-value features like endless content with Gaming Hub1 or free entertainment with Samsung TV Plus. These stand-out features are available on Samsung ultra-large screens and at a variety of price points – so you can shop with confidence for the TV that best fits your lifestyle.”

The Samsung 98 Inch Crystal 4K TV isn’t just about watching stuff—it’s your ticket to a universe of entertainment. Dive into games easily with the Gaming Hub, and explore a variety of gaming platforms all optimized for the big screen. Plus, with Samsung TV Plus, you get loads of free entertainment. Imagine linking this beauty to your smart home setup for a custom, immersive entertainment zone. Control your TV with voice commands or sync it with other smart devices seamlessly. It is now available in the US for $3,999.99.

Source Samsung



