Samsung 5G powers NTT East’s private 5G network

Samsung has announced that its 5G technology is powering NTT East’s private 5G network in Japan and this includes the cloud-native 5G Macro Core and Radio Access Network (RAN).

The two companies have completed a number of tests and demonstrations to optimize Samsung’s 5G network solutions for NTT East customers.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with NTT East in the buildout of robust and reliable private 5G networks in Japan,” said Satoshi Iwao, Vice President and Head of Network Division at Samsung Electronics Japan. “Samsung’s end-to-end 5G network solutions deliver on the capabilities required to meet the unique requirements of each enterprise. We look forward to continue working together with NTT East to bring enhanced connectivity to power next-generation solutions that help businesses build a smarter future.”

Samsung’s private 5G network solutions provided to NTT East include its indoor and outdoor radios, baseband units and the companies’ advanced core solution — cloud-native 5G Macro Core. These solutions support the mid-band (4.7GHz) spectrum dedicated to private 5G networks (Local 5G) in Japan. With Samsung’s cloud-native 5G Macro Core, operators can build and run applications on cloud-based environments for improved agility and scalability, being able to accelerate time to market in order to respond to customer demands more quickly.

You can find out more details about Samsung and their partnership with NTT East over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung



