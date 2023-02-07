Samsung 11kg AI Washing Machine and Premium 9kg Tumble Dryer land in the UK

Samsung has announced that it is launching its new 11KG AI Washing Machine in the UK, which is its most energy-efficient washing machine. The company has also launched its new Premium 9KG Tumble Dryer in the UK.

The Samsung 11kg AI Washing Machine and Premium 9KG Tumble Dryer can help you save around £1,500 off your energy bills over 5 years.

The new Bespoke AI Washing Machine comes with an A rated energy efficiency rating – and is the most energy efficient 11KG washing machine on the market[4]. Featuring SpaceMax™ Technology, the new Bespoke AI Washing Machine can fit a bigger sized drum into a standard 600mm depth cabinet, allowing for greater wash loads of up to 11KG – ideal for busy households. Whilst the new Bespoke AI 9kg Premium Tumble Dryer comes with an A+++ energy efficiency rating for tumble dryers – and is the most energy efficient Tumble dryer on the market[5].

What’s more, when you combine and use the A rated Samsung Washing Machine and A+++ Tumble Dryer, you can save over £1,500 on your energy bills over five years[6]. Both also feature AI Energy Mode with SmartThings, a power-saving feature that helps to cut costs and make life smoother at every turn. It includes diverse features, such as AI ecobubble™[7], which detects the type of fabric and optimises the volume of bubbles, washing time, temperature, and spin speed.

