ASUS ProArt B550-Creator Thunderbolt 4 Ryzen AM4 motherboard $299

ASUS has launched a new Thunderbolt 4 motherboard this week in the form of the ASUS ProArt B550-Creator which is now available to purchase priced at $299 offering support for up to 128 GB with varied DDR densities and speeds supported. Other features of the motherboard include ASUS CrystalSound 3.0 and Two Way Ai Noise Canceling, ASUS Control Center Express offering uses advanced hardware and software monitoring, and support for Ryzen 3000 series or Ryzen 5000 series CPUs.

Out-of-the-box the ASUS ProArt B550-Creator Thunderbolt 4 motherboard supports UEFI for both series of processors and is the first AM4 motherboard with Thunderbolt 4 onboard. Together with 2.5 Gbps LAN, dual M.2 slots alongside dual heatsinks, the latest ASUS M.2 Q-Latch design for simple and tool-free M.2 drive installation as well as front USB 3.0 connectivity and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type Internal connectivity.

“The B550-Creator has a clean and minimal aesthetic, subtly accenting the black colorway are ProART gold accents. While the board is design to offer a subtle and minimal aesthetic it does not compromise on power delivery or thermal performance. You can feel confident whether stock or overclocked.

Whether you are you commonly operate a build with lengthy uptimes whether they come from long edits, batch conversion, rendering sessions, or compiling the B550-Creator has you covered. Featuring teamed power stages comprised of a 12+2 VRM design and ProCool II power connectors, you can feel confident in the power delivery of the B550-Creator. The VRM is kept cool by two large VRM multi finned/ridged heatsinks that feature a dual contact design.

This design ensures thermal dissipation of the power stages as well as the inductors. Stack cool 3+ PCB design further aids in PCB temperature reduction and as always ASUS offers extensive VRM operating options that allow for tuning the VRM for maximum current performance or more balanced loading for improved thermals.”

Source : TPU : Reddit

