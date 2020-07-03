Schenker XMG VIA 15 Pro Ryzen 7 4800H notebook from €876

Schenker Technologies has unveiled their latest ultra-mobile high-performance laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen CPU, with the top of the range version equipped with an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 4800H APU. The Schenker VIA 15 Pro notebook offers the AMD’s current Renoir APUs, the Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 7 4800H. The powerful, multithreaded and efficient six and eight-core models each operate in the maximum configurable 54 W TDP envelope. Compared to the regular Schenker VIA 15 (Non-Pro), whose AMD Ryzen 5 3550U is limited to a TDP of only 15 watts. The notebook is available to pre-0order from today with prices starting from €876.

“It features seven compute units and operates with a high clock rate of up to 1600 MHz. Schenker Technologies’ latest laptop is thus aimed primarily at users who need a light, slim and mobile workstation with high processing power. Unlike the current AMD Renoir-based thin & light laptop segment, especially using the AMD Ryzen-APUs U-series, the Pro is not limited to a low TDP envelope; instead offering a no-compromise blend of mobility, slim design and performance. “

Specifications and choices for the Schenker XMG VIA 15 Pro notebook :

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H | 3.0 – 4.0 GHz | 6 cores/12 threads | 8 MB cache | 45 watts

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H | 2.9 – 4.2 GHz | 8 cores/16 threads | 8 MB cache | 45 watts

AMD Radeon RX Vega 6 (AMD Ryzen 5 4600H)

AMD Radeon RX Vega 7 (AMD Ryzen 7 4800H)

2x DDR4 SO-DIMM, Dual Channel, up to 64 GB

1x M.2 2280 SSD via PCI Express 3.0 x4

Ports on the Schenker notebook include :

1x USB-A 2.0

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen1 (DisplayPort: no, Power Delivery: yes)

1x HDMI 2.0 (with HDCP)

1x 2-in-1 audio (headphone + mic)

1x RJ45 Port (LAN)

1x microSD card reader

