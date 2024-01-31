HX100G Ryzen 7 7840HS APU mini PC with Radeon RX 6650M

The HX100G Ryzen 7 PC is small enough to fit on your desk without taking up much space, yet powerful enough to handle the latest video games and professional tasks with ease. The latest compact PC from MINISFORUM packs a serious punch, making it an attractive option for both gamers and professionals who need top-notch performance without the bulk of a traditional desktop.

The heart of the HX100G is the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, an 8-core, 16-thread beast that can reach speeds of up to 5.1 GHz. This means you can run multiple programs at once without any lag, making it perfect for those who need to multitask. It’s paired with the Radeon RX 6650M graphics card, which is capable of delivering stunning visuals for gamers and smooth 4K video editing for content creators, thanks to AMD’s Smart Access Memory technology.

What’s great about the HX100G is that you can choose how powerful you want it to be. The price will change based on the configuration you select. You could start with a basic setup and later upgrade to as much as 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD, or even go up to 64 GB of RAM if you need extreme performance and storage capacity.

HX100G Ryzen 7 PC features

The HX100G is designed to be future-proof. It has two DDR5 memory slots that support up to 64 GB, so you can upgrade your system as your needs change. The storage is just as flexible, with two M.2 2280 SSD slots available for when you need more space.

Keeping all this power cool is crucial, and the HX100G has an advanced cooling system to do just that. It uses liquid metal cooling, dual exhaust vents, dual fans, and a system of seven heat pipes to efficiently get rid of heat. This ensures that the system doesn’t overheat, which can slow down performance.

When it comes to connecting devices, the HX100G has you covered with a variety of USB ports, HDMI output, a cutting-edge USB4 port, and 2.5G Ethernet. This means you can hook up all your peripherals and enjoy fast data transfer speeds. The mini PC can also support up to two 8K@60 Hz and two 4K@60 Hz displays, which is perfect for both work and play.

The HX100G’s chassis is made from carbon fiber, which is both lightweight and strong. This makes the mini PC easy to move around and ensures it can withstand the rigors of daily use. Its compact design means it can fit into any workspace without being in the way.

One of the best things about the HX100G is that it’s more energy-efficient and quieter than larger desktops and gaming laptops. This makes it an excellent choice for people who want a powerful system that’s also environmentally friendly and won’t disrupt a quiet working environment.

The MINISFORUM HX100G stands out in the mini PC market by offering the kind of power you’d expect from a full-sized desktop in a much smaller package. Whether you’re a serious gamer, a creative professional, or just someone who needs a lot of computing power, the HX100G is designed to meet and exceed your expectations while keeping your workspace efficient, quiet, and uncluttered. Full specifications jump over to the official product page.



