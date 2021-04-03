Runmecy 5w desktop laser engraver from $299 (50% discount)

The Runmecy is a new laser engraver launched via Kickstarter this month, specifically designed to provide creatives with “endless versatility”. The desktop laser engraver and cutter features a 5w laser capable of engraving designs onto a wide variety of different materials including metal, wood, leather, glass, set meant, tile, bone and more. The 5W laser module uses Japan’s Nichia 440nm 5000mW laser diode. The target spot is compressed by a special process to make the spot size a square of up to 0.08mm enabling the results to be more delicate and clearer thanks to the focused power of the laser.

The development team responsible for creating the Runmecy desktop laser engraver has also created a new dedicated application specifically designed for the new more powerful 5w version, capable of automatically recogning your connected device.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $299 or £221 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Runmecy campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Runmecy laser engraver project watch the promotional video below.

“It’s time you experienced the most advanced and cutting-edge fabrication tool to ever be made. The Runmecy is a laser engraver and cutter that bundles more power, speed, and safety into a sleek and compact design than any other engraver. It gives you the room you need to get creative on any project, whether it’s art, business, or just making something fun.”

“Unleash your creativity onto any metal. Whether you want to engrave a flask for a friend, a plaque for a trophy, or a piece of art to hang up, the powerful laser housed in the Runmecy is up for the task. We’ve pushed laser technology forward by compressing the previous 5w laser from 0.2mm in diameter to 0.08mm, allowing our 5W semiconductor laser to engrave most metal surfaces.”

“The Runmecy is at the cutting edge of laser engraving tech. Built with a 5W German-engineered OSRAM laser chip, efficient heat dissipation, and finely tuned precision glass lens, its powerful laser is built to help you unleash your creativity on any surface.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the laser engraver, jump over to the official Runmecy crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

