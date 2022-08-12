Rumbleverse 40 players brawler launches on PC and consoles

Rumbleverse has today launched on the Xbox after being play tested for the last couple of months and is now live for gamers to enjoy. Check out the trailer for the new 40 player free-to-play brawler battle royale video game looking to take the crown from Fortnite. Developed by Iron Galaxy and published by Epic Games who also created Fortnite. Rumbleverse has today launched on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

” If you haven’t had a chance to play with us yet, this new brawler royale is free to play and available right now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Give it a download and check it out. Rumbleverse is set in Grapital City, a place that was built by champions as a monument to the glorious traditions of melee combat.

Every citizen of this city dreams of being the last one standing in the Rumble. You’re invited to join them. This new competitive experience brings 40 players together to see who is the best. The combat is wild and the setting is hilarious. You’ll see what we mean when you chokeslam someone from the top of a building onto the corner of Jabrone Street and Pile Drive.”

Rumbleverse

“This game is all about melee combat on a huge scale. The first step in your career as a Rumbler is to create a unique character. Then, you’ll make your way to the Battle Barge to get shot out of a cannon. Fly through the air and choose your landing zone in the streets, or on top of any skyscraper. You’ll hunt for crates filled with upgrades and weapons, smash them open, and then bring the fight to your opponents. “

“Rumbleverse utilizes a battle pass model. As players complete matches and progress in the game, they will earn Fan Mail, an in-game currency which can be used to purchase cosmetic items and outfits for their player avatar. Individual pieces of clothings can also be bought with Fan Mail. Players can also purchase Brawlla Bills, another type of currency which can be purchased through microtransactions”

Source : Epic Games

