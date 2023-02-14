Getac X600 Server and X600 Pro-PCI rugged mobile workstations

If you are looking for computer systems capable of taking a few knocks and bumps. You might be interested to know that Getac has this week introduced its new rugged mobile workstations in the form of the X600 Server and X600 Pro-PCI. The X600 and X600 Pro are both now available to purchase with the X600 Server and X600 Pro-PCI being available towards the end of Q1 2023.

Rugged mobile workstations

Boasting an Intel Xeon W-11855M processor with Intel Turbo Boost Technology and integrated Intel UHD graphics, the X600 Server delivers exceptional computing performance. The X600 can also accommodate up to 128 GB DDR4 RAM, while optional ECC (Error Correcting Code) memory helps to preserve the integrity of data by detecting and correcting single-bit memory errors. A 1,000 nit, 15.6″ full HD Getac LumiBond display with sunlight readable technology makes complex tasks easy to perform in challenging weather conditions, and an extensive range of connectivity options, including 2.5G BASE-T Ethernet (x2), ensures ultra-fast simultaneous connection with multiple servers and/or networks. Onboard Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort enable connectivity to additional monitors as and when needed.

“Like all Getac devices, the X600 Server is built rugged from the ground up. MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G, and IP66 certifications give users peace of mind, while an operating temperature range of -20°F to 145°F (-29˚C to 63°C) means the X600 Server can be relied on to perform in even extreme temperatures. Like all Getac devices, the X600 Server is built rugged from the ground up. MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G, and IP66 certifications give users peace of mind, while an operating temperature range of -20°F to 145°F (-29˚C to 63°C) means the X600 Server can be relied on to perform in even extreme temperatures.”

Source : Getac





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals