Durabook S14I rugged laptop launches from $1,399

If you are in the market for a rugged laptop capable of taking plenty of bumps, knocks and drops, you may be interested in the new Durabook S14 which is now available to purchase with prices starting from just under $1400. Supplied preloaded with Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 Pro operating system a range of choices are available for processing power supported by up to 64GB (2400-3200MHz DDR4). With graphics support from Intel Iris Xe Graphics and optional NVIDIA GeForce 1050 if preferred.

Intel® Core™ i7-1185G7 vPro™ (11th Gen) 3.0GHz processor with Turbo Boost Technology up to 4.8GHz, 12MB cache

Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) 2.8GHz processor with Turbo Boost Technology up to 4.7GHz, 12MB cache

Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7 vPro™ (11th Gen) 2.6GHz processor with Turbo Boost Technology up to 4.4GHz, 8MB cache

Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) 2.4GHz processor with Turbo Boost Technology up to 4.2GHz, 8MB cache

Intel® Core™ i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) 3.0GHz processor with Turbo Boost Technology up to 4.1GHz, 6MB cache

“The all-new Durabook S14I features the latest 11th Generation Intel CPUs and class-leading 4′ drop spec/IP53 rating, pushing semi-rugged devices to a whole new level. The S14I is engineered to combine military-grade durability, field-worker functionality, computing performance, and long battery life for non-stop use, making it suitable for use in locations where rain or dust may be a regular occurrence. For workers in today’s challenging and versatile working environments, the S14I rugged laptop is truly in a class of its own.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The S14I features a significant CPU upgrade with Intel Tiger Lake 11th generation platform, using Intel’s 10nm processor technology. This device comes with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and for professionals who use intensive graphic computing, it can be upgraded to an optional standalone NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050. With the ultra-high-speed data transmission capability of Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 with max. speed of 2.4Gbps and Bluetooth V5.1, all information is instantly synced and fed back to the data control center.”

Source : Durabook

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals