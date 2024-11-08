British Design Icons Unite: Ruark Audio & Fred Perry Launch Speaker System

The collaboration between Ruark Audio and Fred Perry has resulted in a stunning reimagining of the award-winning MR1 Bluetooth speaker system. This partnership seamlessly blends superior sound quality with timeless design, drawing inspiration from Fred Perry’s iconic Black/Champagne polo shirt. Ruark Audio, renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and unwavering passion for music, has been creating fine audio products since 1985. The MR1 speaker system is a testament to Ruark’s commitment to delivering an unparalleled audio experience while maintaining elegant aesthetics, making it a must-have for design-conscious music enthusiasts.

Design and Features

The limited-edition MR1 speaker system showcases the attention to detail that both Ruark Audio and Fred Perry are known for. Each speaker is carefully crafted with hand-crafted enclosures and features a Fred Perry pique fabric grille, mirroring the brand’s iconic tennis polo shirt. The speaker grills are adorned with the champagne Laurel Wreath embroidery, a signature element of Fred Perry’s designs, while the backplate is finished in complementary black and champagne hues. This dual branding and elegant gold-rimmed hardware create a sleek, sophisticated look that appeals to both music lovers and design enthusiasts alike.

Under the hood, the MR1 features an impressive array of features that ensure superior sound quality. The speaker system offers Bluetooth with aptX for CD-quality streaming, allowing users to enjoy their favorite music wirelessly without compromising on audio fidelity. Additionally, the MR1 features a digital optical input and a linear Class A-B amplifier with 20 watts nominal output, ensuring that every note is delivered with clarity and precision.

Pricing and Availability

The Ruark Audio MR1 Bluetooth speaker system is available as a limited edition, with a suggested retail price of £375 in the UK. These compact Bluetooth speakers offer a seamless connection to modern devices while retaining the authenticity and warmth of traditional turntable tones. With versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth and auxiliary inputs, the MR1 ensures an unparalleled audio experience that caters to the needs of modern music lovers.

Interested customers can purchase the MR1 speaker system through Ruark Audio’s official website or authorized retailers. Given the limited nature of this collaboration, those who appreciate the fusion of exceptional sound quality and iconic British design are encouraged to act quickly to secure their pair of these exclusive speakers.

Specifications

The Ruark Audio MR1 Bluetooth speaker system features an impressive array of specifications that contribute to its exceptional performance:

Hand-crafted enclosures ensure a premium look and feel

Fred Perry pique fabric grille adds a touch of iconic style

Ruark 75mm neodymium woofers deliver powerful, dynamic bass

Ruark 20mm neodymium tweeters provide crisp, detailed highs

Bluetooth with aptX for CD-quality streaming

Digital optical input for versatile connectivity

Linear Class A-B Amplifier, 20 watts nominal output for clean, efficient power

Audio grade components throughout ensure superior sound quality

Compact remote control included for easy operation

Quality speaker interconnect included for optimal signal transfer

Subwoofer output for those who desire extra bass

Line-in input (3.5mm stereo jack) for connecting additional audio sources

Auto Standby function conserves energy when not in use

Multi-colored pinpoint LEDs show system status and input at a glance

Loudness function for improved sound at low levels

Dimensions: H170 x W130 x D135mm each, making them compact yet powerful

Weight: 3.5 Kg per pair, ensuring stability and durability

Explore More

For those captivated by the Ruark Audio MR1 Bluetooth speaker system, exploring the broader range of Ruark Audio’s products is a natural next step. The company offers a carefully curated selection of stylish radios, integrated music systems, and compact active speakers, each developed with an obsession for creating timeless pieces that enhance surroundings and sound as good as they look.

Similarly, Fred Perry’s influence extends far beyond the world of tennis, with the brand’s iconic designs and British heritage continuing to inspire new generations across the realms of sports, music, and fashion. From the classic polo shirts that served as the inspiration for the MR1’s design to a wide range of apparel and accessories, Fred Perry’s products have become a staple for those who appreciate the essence of British subculture and design.

By exploring the offerings of both Ruark Audio and Fred Perry, enthusiasts can curate a lifestyle that seamlessly blends exceptional quality, iconic style, and a deep appreciation for the rich tapestry of British culture and innovation.

Source Fred Perry



