Acer Predator Triton 16 GeForce RTX 4070 gaming laptop

Acer has today introduced a new gaming laptop powered by 13th Generation Intel Core processor and equipped with a GeForce RTX 4070 mobile GPU. The Predator Triton 16 (PT16-51) will be available throughout North America in a few months time during September 2023, with prices starting at $1800 as well as throughout Europe priced at €2299.

Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core processor supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, and up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2 TB PCIe M.2 SSDs in RAID 0 configuration depending on your needs and budget.

“At just 19.9 mm (0.78 inches), the sleek, yet powerful Predator Triton 16 showcases a sophisticated metal casing topped off with a sparkling silver finish, giving players the confidence and portability to game on-the-go. The new thin gaming laptop packs massive computing prowess as it features up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, supported by a new hybrid core architecture with a 5.4 GHz max turbo frequency.

The CPU works hand in hand with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, along with NVIDIA DLSS 3 and its bundle of Max-Q technology features for optimized ray tracing and performance across the board. Gamers are treated to an even greater performance boost as the laptop can be configured with up to 32 GB of DDR5 5200 MHz memory and up to 2 TB PCIe M.2 SSDs in RAID 0 configuration.”

“The Predator Triton 16, which includes one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, delivers immersive visual experiences with its 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA 2560 x 1600 IPS display, boasting 500 nits peak brightness and a blistering 240 Hz refresh rate within its narrow bezels. It also offers a DCI-P3 100% color gamut and support for NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and NVIDIA G-SYNC to provide smooth, vibrant images, capturing all the intensity of the most visually demanding games.”

“To help players stay battle-ready, the laptop leverages cutting-edge thermal capabilities, highlighted by a dual-fan system with custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans. The Predator Triton 16 pushes the envelope even further with Acer’s Vortex Flow technology, consisting of dedicated heat pipes and exhaust vents to keep the internals cool, while liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU pushes for better heat emission to keep the machine running at peak performance.”

