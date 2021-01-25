New Special Edition Founders Edition RTX 3090 EK water blocks

EK has this month launched its new water block specifically designed for the RTX 3090 graphics card, announcing the imminent availability of the new Founders Edition RTX 3090 Special Edition Block. Priced at €330 the EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 D-RGB is available in both silver and black finishes, both of which are now available to preorder with shipping expected to take place during March 2021.

“Like the Magnitude CPU water block, the entirety of this water block is CNC-machined without mass-production techniques. The block’s base is milled out of a 12 mm thick piece of pure electrolytic copper sourced from Europe, which is then nickel-plated, while its top is CNC-machined out of a glass-like cast Acrylic material. The external enclosure is not in any contact with the coolant. It is machined out of a 20 mm thick solid piece of aluminium, which is afterward anodized into black or gray color, depending on the version. The included single-slot I/O shield is supplied with special screws to be attached to the aluminium enclosure in order to even out the entire weight distribution of the water block. The watertight sealing is ensured by high-quality EPDM O-rings, while brass standoffs are already pre-installed and allow for a safe and easy installation procedure.”

The EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 D-RGB water block enclosure is the most complex GPU cooling solution developed by EK to date. Aside from the small form factor and unique shape of the RTX 3090 Founders Edition PCB, EK has built a hybrid cooling solution for the backplate that is so far unique to the EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 water blocks and their backplates.

“This water block is delivered with a set of connection terminals, allowing users to swap them out based on their needs. One terminal has two direct G1/4″ ports on the side, while the other one is more conventional, having four G1/4″ ports going through it.”

The EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 D-RGB full-cover water blocks are made and assembled in Slovenia, Europe, and are available for pre-order through the EK Webshop and dedicated reseller network.The first batch of water blocks is expected to ship out in early March 2021, with the later orders filling out in the following weeks.

“This Special Edition Vector water block directly cools the GPU, VRAM, and the VRM (voltage regulation module) as cooling liquid is channeled right over these critical areas. The water block is in contact with MOSFETs and chokes to maximize cooling and minimize the chances of unwanted coil whine. The flow paths are also optimized to reduce hydrodynamic instabilities and vortexing (dead spots) inside of them.”

