Palit GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards unveiled

Palit has this month introduced its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti GameRock and GamingPro graphics cards in the form of the GeForce RTX RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti GameRock and GamingPro Series all powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture technology. The Palit GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Series is equipped with patented Double-U Heat Pipes, enabling the graphics card to dissipate more heat dissipation to reduce max GPU temperature by 5°C. “With the heat pipes meticulously molded into U-shape, the 6 heat pipes can offer 6+2 bonus effect on temperature reduction to achieve beastly thermal performance.”

Palit GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / RTX 3070 Ti Series :

– GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GameRock OC: 12 GB GDDR6X

– GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GameRock: 12 GB GDDR6X

– GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GameRock OC: 8 GB GDDR6X

– GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GameRock: 8 GB GDDR6X

– GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GamingPro: 12 GB GDDR6X

– GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GamingPro: 8 GB GDDR6X

“Palit’s flagship “GameRock” Series is built for enthusiast gamers who desire to have ultimate gaming experience and maximized ARGB lighting environment. Reskinned into “The Dazzling Angel,” the GameRock Series not only feature the fancy Angel ARGB lighting, but also the beastly thermal module that offers extreme cooling performance.

For gamers who are more into classic design graphics card, Palit “GamingPro” Series will be of best choice. Equipped with solid thermal module and advanced TurboFan 3.0, GamingPro Series is optimized for next level gaming experience. Combining an iron-black and silver-grey design with ARGB, the product allows customized lighting effects to suit gamers’ own style.”

Source : TPU

