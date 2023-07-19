Router as a repeater: how to configure to set up signal amplification from the router

Have you ever found that, despite having a good Internet service provider, the coverage of your home network shared with a warehouse was not good enough? We’ll show you how to set up your router so that it boosts the signal almost as well as the best way to boost a mobile signal for warehouses and guarantees fast data transfer. This way, the router can work as a mobile signal booster.

Why should you configure your router as a repeater?

Poor wireless coverage is a problem well-known to many users. It can be affected by at least several factors. First, the Wi-Fi range is impacted by various obstacles that the signal may encounter on its way. We are talking about walls, furniture, and other objects. And sometimes even a powerful router will not help.

A weakened Wi-Fi signal means that, being in the other room, we may experience concerns with internet speed. Poor coverage can be caused by the router being misaligned. Hiding it in a cabinet or deep on a shelf causes interference.

If attempts to improve the signal do not help, it may mean that it is necessary to purchase the best boost a mobile signal for warehouses as an additional device to increase the range. How does a repeater work? The signal from the router is sent to the new device, which then splits it for the rest of the room. In this way, the range is improved several times over.

What is a mobile network signal booster?

A cellular network signal booster, also known as an “amplifier” or “booster,” is a device designed to strengthen the signal of a mobile network.

A wide range of cellular network signal booster models makes it possible to use them almost anywhere: in private homes, office spaces, shopping malls, small stores, and other similar places. In addition, some models of cellular network signal amplifiers can be used in various means of transportation, such as cars, trucks, vans, boats, and yachts.

Components of a cellular network signal amplifier

A signal booster is a system consisting of several components: an external antenna, an internal antenna, and an amplifier housing. All components are connected to each other by coaxial cables. In addition to these components, a standard signal booster kit also includes a repeater power supply and additional mounting hardware.

Outdoor antennas exist in two types: directional antennas (wave channel antennas) and omnidirectional antennas.

exist in two types: directional antennas (wave channel antennas) and omnidirectional antennas. A directional antenna is used in areas with some base stations, as it is easier to target a single base station.

is used in areas with some base stations, as it is easier to target a single base station. An omnidirectional antenna is suitable for use in areas with numerous cell towers, where it is difficult to determine exactly where the signal is coming from.

is suitable for use in areas with numerous cell towers, where it is difficult to determine exactly where the signal is coming from. Indoor antennas exist of the following types: panel antenna (the most popular), ceiling antenna (suitable for use in large outdoor areas), and flexible whip antenna (screwed to the amplifier housing).

In buildings and rooms with large areas, such as shopping malls or warehouses, it may be necessary to install additional indoor antennas. In such cases, additional splitters will be needed.

Principle of operation of a mobile network signal amplifier

Each component of the amplifier performs its own function.

The external antenna receives the signal from the cellular operator’s tower. The antenna must be installed outside the room in the place where the signal reception is strongest. This is necessary to capture only the best signal.

The signal received by the amplifier is then amplified and sent to the indoor antenna.

The internal antenna receives the amplified signal and transmits it to the coverage area of the mobile network signal amplifier. Moreover, you can buy boost a mobile signal for warehouses and the signal reception of all users in the area will greatly improve and stabilize with Uctel’s assistance.

How do I choose the right mobile network signal booster?

What should I pay attention to when selecting a mobile network signal booster?

Type of signal

There are several types of mobile network signals: 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G. 2G allows you to make voice calls. 3G allows you to make voice calls and provides access to the Internet. 4G enables increased Internet speeds with digital voice data. A 5G network is currently being deployed. However, it is an improved version of the 4G network in terms of data speeds.

Frequency

Each type of mobile network signal has a specific frequency. In the USA and Europe, operators use the following frequency ranges 700, 800, 900, 1,800, 2,100, 2,600 Mhz, and 3.5 GHz. A cellular network signal repeater is able to capture a signal at only one frequency. Thus, an 800 MHz repeater will not pick up a signal transmitted at 900 MHz. Therefore, before buying a repeater, check the frequency that will be amplified. You can check the location of nearby cellular operator towers and their frequencies on specialized websites.

There are amplifiers that are capable of receiving signals at two, three, or five frequencies. In this way, it is possible to amplify not one type of signal but several, such as 2G and 3G, 2G and 4G, or 2G, 3G, and 4G.

Coverage area

An important property is the coverage area of a mobile network signal booster. Coverage can be a small area or an area of up to 3,000 mm2 So, it is necessary to decide in advance where the repeater will be used and determine its coverage area.

Router or signal booster? Which is better for improving Wi-Fi coverage?

Improving the range of a home wireless network is possible with a Wi-Fi router. You can use an older device that you no longer need to create an access point. However, keep in mind that routers from one manufacturer work best together. If you do not have a second router but want to improve the quality of the signal, it is definitely a better idea to buy a signal booster.

This small device is equipped with a network card and antennas to provide Internet access in hard-to-reach places. Many signal boosters have a built-in Ethernet port, so they can be connected via a cable.

A repeater is much cheaper than the router itself, which saves some money. On the plus side, it is very easy to set up. All you have to do is press the WPS button on the router and the signal booster, and the two devices will connect to each other after a while.

In this case, which device is better for improving coverage? The answer is not clear-cut, as both the router and the repeater are capable of providing better signal quality. The choice should depend on whether you have a second router or are just planning to buy one.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals