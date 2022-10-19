Rolls Royce Spectre is their first full Electric Vehicle

Rolls Royce has unveiled their first fully electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre, and the first cars will be delivered to customers in Q4 of 2023.

Rolls Royce has said that the final power and range and acceleration figures are not available as yet and will be released closer to launch.

Spectre possesses all the qualities that have secured the Rolls-Royce legend. This incredible motor car, conceived from the very beginning as our first fully-electric model, is silent, powerful and demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification. Spectre’s all-electric powertrain will assure the marque’s sustained success and relevance while dramatically increasing the definition of each characteristic that makes a Rolls-Royce a Rolls-Royce.

“At Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, perfection is about more than making the very best products. It is a culture, an attitude and our guiding philosophy. Indeed, it is our founding father Sir Henry Royce who said, ‘strive for perfection in everything you do’. Spectre has been conceived within this culture. It is perfectly in tune with the sensibilities of our time. It states the direction for the future of our marque and perfectly answers a call from the most discerning individuals in the world to elevate the electric motor car experience, because Spectre is a Rolls-Royce first and an electric car second.



You can find out more details about the new Rolls Royce EV over at the Rolls Royce website at the link below.

Source Rolls Royce



