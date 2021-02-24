Rolls Royce Phantom Tempus Collection unveiled (Video)

Rolls Royce has announced a new version of its Phantom, the Rolls Royce Phantom Tempus Collection and the cat comes with a bespoke Kairos Blue paint finish and more.

There will be just 20 examples of the Rolls Royce Phantom Tempus Collection made, the car can be seen in the video below.

The design of the Phantom Tempus Collection encompasses various aesthetic and intellectual themes relating to time and the cosmos. A key component is a rare astronomical phenomenon, the pulsar, unknown until 1967 and found only in the deepest reaches of space (the nearest yet discovered is 280 light years, or 1,680 trillion miles, from Earth). These very dense, white-hot stars emit electromagnetic radiation in extremely regular pulses, making them some of the most accurate clocks in the universe.

As yet there are no details on how much the new Rolls Royce Phantom Tempus Collection will retail for, you can find out more details at the link below.

