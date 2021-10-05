Rolley smart electric scooter controlled by your phone

The engineers at Scooterson have created a new smart electric scooter aptly named the Rolley which is now available to back via Indiegogo. The smart electric scooter is fully controlled from an application installed on your phone and offers a self balancing design with chunky wheels offering a top speed of 20 mph and a 30 mile range on a single charge. Equipped with a wide variety of AI and antitheft features the electric scooter features automatic headlights and a swappable battery.

Equipped with artificial intelligence powered auto acceleration, custom tires, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, keyless security system and a lightweight aerospace grade aluminum chassis the electric scooter has been designed to be used by anyone.

Intelligent electric scooter controlled by your phone

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $2090 or £1536 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Our flagship model Rolley+ was designed from scratch, using the latest technologies and space-age materials, and features a range of intelligent features for a seamless riding experience. Scooterson App. The Perfect Dashboard, and more. The best display is already on your smartphone. Install the App, and transform your phone into the best scooter dashboard, with the coolest features.”

If the Rolley campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Rolley electric scooter project view the promotional video below.

“Rolley is fully controlled through the Scooterson Mobile App. Your smartphone connects with Rolley+ via Bluetooth or LTE and your phone number acts as your unique user ID. Once you unlock your scooter, you can snap your phone right into the built-in holder for easy access to the dashboard as you ride. Rolley can also be unlocked using the optional Scooterson NFC Card.”

“Can’t ride a bicycle? No problem. Rolley+ is the easiest scooter to ride because it self-balances due to its fat tires and extremely low center of gravity. Learn instantly. The passive Auto-Balance design makes Rolley very easy to ride even for those who are having difficulties riding a bicycle or a kick-scooter. Packed with features to give you peace of mind and increased safety: In-App tampering notification, charging notifications, Find-my-Scooter, Dark-Mode, and more features will be added with updates.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the electric scooter, jump over to the official Rolley crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals