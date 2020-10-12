Roland TR-808 and TB-303 synthesizers now available in your browser

A new website at 808303.studio has been created by Yuri Suzuki, in collaboration with Roland, offering a digital musical instrument emulating the sound of the original TR-808 drum machine and TB-303 bass synthesizer, allowing you to play around with the iconic instruments directly from your browser.

“808303.studio is a new online music creation platform created by Yuri Suzuki and Roland, which features Roland’s innovative Step Sequencer technique, as well as emulating the sound of the original TR-808 drum machine and TB-303 bass synthesiser. It is a professional sounding online musical interface, which records your masterpieces and allows you to share your creations through social media, messaging and also as a download.”

“A Guy Called Gerald, who is a master of the original 808 and 303, gives a thorough demonstration of the 8083030.studio in action. He demonstrates the versatility of the two instruments and how they influence one another. In this fun and informal explanation, you too will learn how to make infectious grooves, acid bass lines and find your own voice with the 808303.studio”

Source : Roland

