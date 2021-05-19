RootMyRoku persistent root jailbreak for RokuOS

Roku device and set-top streaming box owners may be interested in a persistent root jailbreak for RokuOS v9.4.0 build 4200 devices using a Realtek WiFi chip, taking the form of RootMyRoku. Features of the new Roku root jailbreak include: spawns a telnet server running as root on port 8023, enables the low-level hardware developer mode, adds many new secret screens and debug features to the main menu and the ability to block channel updates, firmware updates, and all communication with Roku servers. The jailbreak has been created to work on the most recent Roku TV devices and some Roku set-top boxes running RokuOS v9.4.0 build 4200 and equipped with a Realtek WiFi chip.

“This is my Roku TV driving a set of Philips Hue lights for ambient lighting. There is no capture card or camera involved here, the TV itself figures out the colors it is displaying.”

Rooted Roku TV Ambilight Demo

Possible applications when using the RootMyRoku jailbreak include:

– Download any new channels you might want to use after the jailbreak.

– Once you jailbreak your device, all communication with Roku’s servers will be blocked.

– Any channels you currently have installed should continue to work.

– Enable Developer Settings on your Roku device.

– Download the latest dev-channel.zip from the releases page.

– Upload dev-channel.zip using the guide from the previous step.

– Follow the prompts on screen, then reboot to jailbreak!

For more details on the Roku jailbreak jump over to the official GitHub page by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing : GitHub

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals