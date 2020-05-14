Rodless fishing reel hits Kickstarter

The development team at Rodless Reel as created a new Rodless fishing reel, constructed from metal and measuring just 3 inches in length. The fishing reel can be used in both the left or right hand and is now available to back via Kickstarter with early bird pledges starting from $89 or roughly £73.

Before goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place throughout the United States and certain countries worldwide during August 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Rodless fishing reel machined from stainless steel and anodized aluminum with a 3:1 gear ratio advantage.

“At only 3 inches in length, this tiny fishing reel is super portable and great for the traveling fisherman. It is built tough to fight big fish for a lifetime. The Rodless Reel is very easy to use. It is ambidextrous depending on which way you spool the line. You must use some type of swivel and braid. I typically throw 40 LB Power Pro with a small snap Swivel.”

“We spent 3+ years developing, prototyping and working with manufacturers to make this tiny fishing reel what it is today. It is super compact yet strong. We utilized a planetary gear drive to achieve this. I am currently selling a more simple version of the Fishing Reel on rodlessreel.com called the Survivor Series. It is the bare bones version of the Rodless Reel with out any gears or machined parts. It is all plastic. I recently caught a 3 lb 11oz bass on it.”

Source : Kickstarter

