Rocket League Season 2 launches December 9th 2020



Max Parker Editorial Manager at Psyonix has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to announce the second season of Rocket League will be launching in a few days time and available to play from December 9th, 2020. Bringing with it a music theme and a wealth of new content. A new Arena is ready to open its gates and you can enter Neon Fields in Online Playlists and Private Matches when the season goes live.

“An all new Rocket Pass bringing 70+ high-tempo Tiers of new items, and it’s headlined by the latest car, R3MX. This sleek new design is unlocked immediately with Rocket Pass Premium, and the final mix, the R3MX GXT, awaits at Tier 70. Plus, check out the opening acts: Filiformer and EQ-RL Decals, Woofer and MTRX Wheels, and the Riser and Light Show Goal Explosions. For the first time, some of the items featured in Rocket Pass will pulse and flash to the beat of the menu and Arena music!”

“Don’t forget: Rocket Pass Premium gives you an XP boost, plus extra Weekly and Season Challenges to help you Tier up even faster. You’ll also get access to the Pro Tiers after Tier 70, where you’ll unlock Painted, Certified, and Special Edition versions of select Rocket Pass items! How far will you go?”

Source : PlayStation Blog

