Rock Space laptop stand and hub hits Kickstarter

Rock Space is a compact laptop stand and hub equipped with a variety of ports allowing you to easily tidy your cables providing a more focused working environment. The laptop stand locates all your required connections to the rear allowing cables to stay out of the way. The adjustable stand allows you to position your laptop at the perfect typing angle and includes a detachable hub that can be positioned whenever needed. Providing 100w fast charging and up to 5 Gb per second data transfers the laptop hub offers 4K HDMI support and a versatile 8-in-1 solution for your mobile computing needs.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $51 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Rock Space campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Rock Space laptop stand and hub project play the promotional video below.

“Are you struggling to keep your cables organized to prevent your desk from looking like a mess? Do you experience neck pain or back pain after working the entire day? The rock space hub stand is the perfect work station for you to work and live smarter. Designed for convenience, rock space hub stand can function as a stand and an invisible hub for all your cables, thus allowing you to maintain a clean and organized workstation.”

“The Rock Space hub stand can attain up to 5 Gbp/s data transfer speed, support 4K HDMI output, and 100W fast charging. Ports of HDMI @ 4K can be used to add an additional display screen.Such features can prove highly beneficial for professionals like team-leaders, copywriters, programmers, designers, and photo/video editors. An additional bigger screen definitely means improved work efficiency while multi-tasking or during group meetings.”

“Your comfort is our priority. The hub stand’s adjustable height (up to 10cm) will allow you to raise your notebook’s screen to eye level, thereby improving your sitting posture and leaving you less fatigued at the end of the day.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the laptop stand and hub, jump over to the official Rock Space crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

