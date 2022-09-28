Roccat has introduced its new Vulcan II Max optical keyboard this week together with its Syn Max Air 3D wireless gaming headset both of which are available to preorder from today from the official Roccat website priced at $230 and $250 respectively. The Vulcan II Max keyboard will be officially launching next month and available to purchase worldwide from October 17, 2022, while the Syn Max Air gaming headset will be available one week sooner from October 10, 2022.

Features of the Roccat Vulcan II Max

TITAN II Optical Mechanical Switches

Translucent Detachable Palm Rest

Easy-Shift [+]™unlocks a second function layer

Smart Keys with dedicated LED indicate when secondary functions are active

Dedicated Media Controls

Durable aluminum top plate

On-board storage for up to 4 user profiles

3rd party keycap compatibility

HD AIMO RGB Lighting

“ROCCAT’s new Max range shows our commitment to creating the very best PC gaming peripherals on the market with zero compromises,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager of PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “The Vulcan II Max is the evolution of our most popular keyboard ever and quite possibly the most beautiful keyboard ever made, and the Syn Max Air combines the best of both ROCCAT and Turtle Beach’s leading technologies to deliver premium game audio in our sleek design. Both products feature amazing RGB lighting you won’t find anywhere else.”

Roccat Vulcan II Max optical keyboard

“The most beautiful keyboard ever made has arrived. The crown jewel of any PC gamer’s desktop, the Vulcan II Max PC gaming keyboard is sure to grab attention with its sleek lines, aluminium plate, and brilliantly lit translucent palm rest.

The Vulcan II Max optical keyboard features ROCCAT’s exclusive TITAN II Optical-Mechanical Switches which have a smooth mechanical feel, hyper fast actuation, and incredible durability with a 100 million click life cycle – offering a competitive edge game after game. Beyond ridiculously fast actuation speed and performance, ROCCAT’s new TITAN II switches are compatible with many third party cross shaped mount keycaps to further customize their look.”

Syn Max Air wireless headset

“Immersive Waves 3D audio is delivered through the Syn Max Air’s large and powerful 50mm Nanoclear speakers, and crystal-clear chat comes through the Syn Max Air’s unique TruSpeak noise-cancelling microphone – the only one in its class offering noise-cancellation, flip-to-mute functionality, or the option to be completely removed which is great for streamers.

The Syn Max Air includes a variety of audio presets, as well as Turtle Beach’s exclusive and patented Superhuman Hearing sound setting which boosts critical in-game sounds for a competitive advantage. For added comfort, the Syn Max Air features Turtle Beach’s exclusive ProSpecs glasses-friendly and cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions”

For more details on both the optical keyboard and wireless headset jump over to the official product pages by following the link below.

Source : Roccat



